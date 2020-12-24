Loading articles...

Alabama transportation agency limits road work over holiday

Last Updated Dec 24, 2020 at 7:58 am EST

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Transportation said it will limit roadwork and stop temporary lane closures over the Christmas holiday.

No lane shutdowns are planned from Christmas Eve through Dec. 27 and against from New Year’s Eve until Jan. 3, the agency said in a statement.

With health officials urging people to limit holiday travel to avoid spreading the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, officials expect to see a difference in travel patterns.

“Traffic volumes during the holidays are expected to be lower than last year’s volumes as more people stay home to protect themselves and others during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Allison Green, who co-ordinates a safety program with the department, said in a statement.

Rest areas and welcome centres will remain open to motorists during the period.

The Associated Press

