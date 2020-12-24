Loading articles...

20 migrants found dead off Tunisian coast, others missing

Last Updated Dec 24, 2020 at 6:44 am EST

TUNIS, Tunisia — Tunisian authorities say 20 African migrants were found dead Thursday after their boat, which was trying to reach Europe, sank in the Mediterranean Sea. Five survivors were rescued and authorities are searching for up to 20 others believed missing.

Defence Ministry spokesman Mohamed Ben Zekri told The Associated Press that Tunisian coast guard boats and local fishermen found the bodies off the coastal city of Sfax in central Tunisia.

According to the survivors, the migrant smuggling boat was carrying about 40 or 50 people heading toward Italy, Ben Zekri said.

Tunisian navy units are on the scene to search for any more survivors.

The Associated Press

