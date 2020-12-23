York police looking for missing man in Vaughan

York police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a 52-year-old man in Vaughan.

Police say Sundarlingam Periyathamby left his residence in the area of Steeles Avenue and Saintfield Drive near Martin Grove Drive at 2 p.m. yesterday.

He was last seen wearing a green, white and black striped sweater, beige pants and black boots.

Officers have set up a command post near Steeles and Martin Grove and are searching the wooded area nearby.

Police described him as “vulnerable,” and said investigators and his family are concerned for his well-being.