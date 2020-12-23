York police looking for missing man in Vaughan

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
York police are looking for 52-year-old Sundarlingam Periyathamby in the Steeles and Martin Grove area. HANDOUT/York Regional Police
York police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a 52-year-old man in Vaughan.
Police say Sundarlingam Periyathamby left his residence in the area of Steeles Avenue and Saintfield Drive near Martin Grove Drive at 2 p.m. yesterday.
He was last seen wearing a green, white and black striped sweater, beige pants and black boots.
Officers have set up a command post near Steeles and Martin Grove and are searching the wooded area nearby.
Police described him as “vulnerable,” and said investigators and his family are concerned for his well-being.
