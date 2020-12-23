Woman charged with murder after man fatally struck by vehicle

Toronto police have made an arrest after a man was fatally struck by a vehicle at a parkade at 234 Eglinton Avenue East near Mt. Pleasant Boulevard last Friday.

When police arrived around 5:30 p.m. they discovered the victim, 52-year-old Scott Andrew Rosen, with no vital signs.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later said his death was being treated as a homicide and on Wednesday an arrest was made.

Anh Thu Chiem, 62, of Toronto, is facing a single count of first-degree murder.

She was scheduled to make a court appearance via video on Wednesday morning.