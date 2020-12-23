White Christmas likely for Toronto, GTA

A White Christmas is expected for Toronto and the GTA after a special weather statement was issued for the region by Environment Canada.

The weather agency says rain is expected on Christmas Eve, but it’s likely to change to flurries by the evening or night as a cold front passes through.

A few centimetres of accumulation is expected for the areas under the special weather statement, including Toronto, York-Durham and Halton-Peel.

However, the timing of when the rain will change over to snow and how much snow will fall is still uncertain.