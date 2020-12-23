Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Violent crash kills 5, splits vehicle in half in Yonkers
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 23, 2020 8:15 am EST
Last Updated Dec 23, 2020 at 8:28 am EST
YONKERS, N.Y. — Five people were killed Tuesday night when a car barrelled into another vehicle in Yonkers, splitting one of them in half, police said.
The driver of one of the cars was killed along with four men in the other vehicle. WNBC-TV reported that friends described the men as recent high school graduates.
The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Riverdale Avenue near Culver Street in the city’s Ludlow Park neighbourhood. Wreckage was strewn across three blocks.
Riverdale Avenue was closed for more than eight hours.
WNBC reported that gas station security video showed a car speeding before it crashed into the vehicle occupied by the four men.
Maria Delgado, who lives in the area, told WABC-TV said she heard a loud noise and a man running and saying, “Oh my God, oh my God!”
She said she went outside and saw bodies and one of the cars split in half.
