Supreme Court to say today if it will hear 'extreme intoxication' case

A gavel sits on a desk before the a meeting of the House Justice and Human Rights Committee in Ottawa, Wednesday February 13, 2019. An appeal court judge in Nova Scotia has rejected a woman's bid to stop her husband from receiving a medically assisted death, pending an appeal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The Supreme Court decides today if it will weigh in on a ruling related to the defence of extreme intoxication.

Critics worry the earlier decision will allow a person accused of violent crime to argue they did not know what they were doing.

The Ontario Court of Appeal set aside convictions in two cases after finding part of the law unconstitutional.

The relevant provision bars an accused from using self-induced extreme intoxication as a defence.

The men in the two cases, Thomas Chan and David Sullivan, were both high on drugs when they either killed or injured close relatives.

Both were convicted but the Appeal Court said it’s wrong to punish someone for something they did involuntarily.

 

