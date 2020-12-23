Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Slaying victims in Mississippi included 90-year-old woman
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 23, 2020 8:08 pm EST
Last Updated Dec 23, 2020 at 8:14 pm EST
MERIDIAN, Miss. — A 90-year-old woman was among the victims of a quadruple slaying in Mississippi, police said Wednesday.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department identified Virginia Jay at a news conference. Sheriff’s officials identified the other victims as Beverly Kaiser Fulton, 64; April Fulton Tucker, 39; and Bryce Fisher Tucker, 14, WTOK-TV reported.
The suspect was identified as 40-year-old Matthew Jay Tucker. Authorities said sometime between 9:30 p.m. Monday and noon Tuesday, Tucker killed Jay, who was his grandmother; along with his wife, son and mother-in-law. It was unclear how the victims were killed.
Matthew Tucker later died of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound after leading police on a chase.
Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Tucker was arrested in late October for simple assault-domestic violence, but had since bonded out.
“There are a lot of family members and relatives in our community that are affected because of the events of yesterday,” Calhoun said.
A church prayer service was scheduled late Wednesday for the families of the victims.