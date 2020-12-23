Loading articles...

SIU charges former Peel detective with sexual assault

A Special Investigations Unit vehicle outside the SIU headquarters in Mississauga on Aug. 24, 2016. GETTY IMAGES/Nakita Krucker

A former detective from Peel Region is facing a sexual assault charge for an alleged incident back in the summer of 1992.

The Special Investigations Unit says a woman contacted Peel police in August of this year. The SIU then took over the investigation.

The agency says the alleged incident happened in Barrie.

It says it has charged Paul Chisholm with one count of sexual assault.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 11.

No further details about the incident have been released.

