Pedestrian seriously injured in Richmond Hill

Last Updated Dec 23, 2020 at 11:49 pm EST

A woman suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Richmond Hill. CITYNEWS/Ryan Belgrave

A woman has suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Richmond Hill.

York Regional Police reported they were called to the intersection of Bayview Avenue and Major Mackenzie Drive around 10:30 p.m.

Police say the driver remained on the scene.

