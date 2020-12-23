Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Orders for big-ticket manufactured goods up 0.9% in November
by Martin Crutsinger, The Associated Press
Posted Dec 23, 2020 9:04 am EST
Last Updated Dec 23, 2020 at 9:14 am EST
WASHINGTON — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticketed manufactured goods rose a moderate 0.9% in November with a key category that tracks business investment plans showing a gain.
The November gain in orders for durable goods, items expected to last at least three years, followed stronger gains in recent months including a 3.8% rise in October, the Commerce Department said Wednesday.
A key category that serves as a proxy for business investment spending rose a modest 0.4% in November following much stronger gains of 3.6% in October and 3.9% in September.
Analysts are concerned that business investment could begin to fade if the resurgence of the coronavirus curtails demand.
The strength in November included a 3.4% rise in demand for motor vehicles and parts, which represented a rebound following a 2.5% drop in October.