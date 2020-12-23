Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services confirms 11 cases of COVID-19
by News Staff
Posted Dec 23, 2020 8:44 pm EST
A person wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 as they walk past the emergency department of the Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver Wednesday, November 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
The City of Mississauga is confirming 11 positive cases of COVID-19 among its Fire and Emergency Services.
The city adds an additional 36 staff members are currently self-isolating, which is having an impact on four fire stations.
Acting fire chief Nancy Macdonald-Duncan says the more than 630 strong fire service is able to adjust in order to ensure that public safety is not compromised.
“We remain ready to respond and provide fire safety across Mississauga,” she said in a statement released Wednesday night.
The city says it is working closely with Peel Public Health to notify impacted personnel and ensure isolation and testing protocols are being followed.