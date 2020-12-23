Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services confirms 11 cases of COVID-19

The City of Mississauga is confirming 11 positive cases of COVID-19 among its Fire and Emergency Services.

The city adds an additional 36 staff members are currently self-isolating, which is having an impact on four fire stations.

Acting fire chief Nancy Macdonald-Duncan says the more than 630 strong fire service is able to adjust in order to ensure that public safety is not compromised.

“We remain ready to respond and provide fire safety across Mississauga,” she said in a statement released Wednesday night.

The city says it is working closely with Peel Public Health to notify impacted personnel and ensure isolation and testing protocols are being followed.