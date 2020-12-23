Loading articles...

1st batch of approved COVID vaccines reaches Latin America

Last Updated Dec 23, 2020 at 12:44 pm EST

MEXICO CITY — The first formally approved batch of COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in Latin America was met with ceremonies fitting a VIP on Wednesday: flags, television cameras and Cabinet-level dignitaries lined up along the runway.

A DHL flight touched down at Mexico City’s international airport and ground crew unloaded the first batches of ultra-cold vaccines produced by Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech.

“Today is the beginning of the end of that pandemic,” said Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, one of the officials who came to see the plane land.

The first vaccines were due to be given to health workers in Mexico City and the northern city of Saltillo starting on Thursday.

Officials didn’t say how many doses were in the first shipment, which was meant to test logistics procedures.

Shipments of the Pflizer vaccine are scheduled to arrive in some other Latin American nations this week and vaccine candidates from other producers have already arrived in Brazil and some other nations pending formal approval by their health authorities.

Mexico expects to receive 1.4 million doses of the Pflizer-BioNTech product by the end of January.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: Major delays SB 400 from the 407 to the 401. Right lanes remain closed approaching the 401 due to a collisi…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:19 AM
Retweeted @JeffTaylorTPS: If there’s anything truth to “ Red sky in morning” We’re in for something Morning from #Etobicoke @weathernetwork #sh…
Latest Weather
Read more