Toronto Raptors set to kick off fresh NBA season in Tampa, Florida
by The Canadian Press, Lucas Casaletto
Posted Dec 22, 2020 3:19 pm EST
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) celebrates his three point basket against the New Orleans Pelicans during NBA overtime action in Toronto on Tuesday Oct. 22, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The N-B-A season kicks off tonight, and for the league’s lone Canadian franchise, “We The North” has become “We The South.”
The Toronto Raptors open their season tomorrow night, playing host to the New Orleans Pelicans in Tampa Bay, Florida.
Last season, more than 20-thousand fans crammed into Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on opening night.
Only 3,800 will be allowed in Tampa’s Amalie Arena due to the pandemic.
On Monday, the Raptors signed forward OG Anunoby to a four-year, $72-million contract, including a player option for 2024-2025.
Anunoby, 23, has elevated to one of the Raptors’ young cornerstone players, which includes forward Pascal Siakam and guard Fred VanVleet.
Toronto now has all three under long-term contracts.
{* loginWidget *}