Three Hamilton Police Service officers stabbed, suffer serious injuries: police

Last Updated Dec 22, 2020 at 6:14 pm EST

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Police Service says three of its officers are being treated in hospital for stab wounds after responding to reports of an armed man in crisis on a city street.

Const. Krista-Lee Ernst, a police spokeswoman, says the man was acting erratic and when police arrived there was a confrontation and three officers were stabbed in the head and neck.

She says the three officers are in stable condition with serious injuries.

Ernst says the 24-year-old suspect has been arrested.

She says the families of the injured officers have been notified and no other details about them are being immediately released.

Ernst says members of the police service are worried about their injured colleagues.

“This is a tragic series of events at any time,” Ernst said Tuesday. “During the holiday season, my heart goes out to the officers’ families.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2020

The Canadian Press

