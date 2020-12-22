Pakistani dissident Karima Mehrab found dead in Toronto; police say not suspicious

TORONTO — Police in Toronto say they are not treating the death of a prominent Pakistani dissident as suspicious.

They say the body of Karima Mehrab was found on Monday near the downtown waterfront.

Mehrab, 37, had been reported missing a day earlier.

Police say she was known to frequent the waterfront and island areas.

Mehrab, also known as Karima Baloch, was granted asylum in Canada in 2016.

Police offered few details but say the death investigation is non-criminal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2020.

