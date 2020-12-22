Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
NFB pulls 'Inconvenient Indian' from Sundance Film Festival and further distribution
by The Canadian Press
Posted Dec 22, 2020 3:25 pm EST
Last Updated Dec 22, 2020 at 3:28 pm EST
The National Film Board says it’s pulling Michelle Latimer’s documentary “Inconvenient Indian” from distribution and an upcoming screening at the Sundance Film Festival.
The decision comes after Latimer’s Indigenous identity was called into question last week.
The NFB says it held conversations with the Indigenous participants who appeared in the documentary, and others, including producer Jesse Wente.
The organization says it will continue a dialogue over the coming weeks and months with Indigenous communities to “explore an accountable path forward for the film.”
“Inconvenient Indian” was a breakout success at the Toronto International Film Festival in September where it won two of the top prizes.
The film was set for Canadian distribution in 2021 and was scheduled to screen at Sundance in January.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2020.
The Canadian Press
