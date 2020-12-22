Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Missing Pakistani activist found dead near Harbourfront
by News Staff
Posted Dec 22, 2020 11:53 am EST
Last Updated Dec 22, 2020 at 11:58 am EST
Karima Mehrab went missing on December 20, 2020. Her body found the next day. Image Credit: TWITTER/KarimaBaloch
Prominent Pakistani activist Karima Mehrab, also known by her activists’ name of Karima Baloch, has been found dead after being reported missing on Sunday. Her body was found near the Harbourfront yesterday morning.
Mehrab was last seen near Bay and Queen’s Quay at around 3 p.m. on Sunday. Toronto Police say they do not suspect foul play.
“It is currently being investigated as a non-criminal death and there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances,” Caroline de Kloet of Toronto Police confirmed to CityNews.
The 37-year-old was well known in the Boloch separatist movement, which calls for the independence of Pakistan’s southwestern province Balochistan. Mehrab fled to Canada in 2015, seeking refugee status.
The Human Rights Council of Balochistan now calling for a government investigation into her death.
“She defeated patriarchy & took over a nationalist struggle in midst of ruthless state suppression. She remains a beacon of human rights and human dignity. We call upon Canadian government to investigate her death and bring forward the conclusions,” The council tweeted this morning.
