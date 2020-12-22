Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Homicide investigating Markham house explosion that killed 2 children
by news staff
Posted Dec 22, 2020 8:58 am EST
Last Updated Dec 22, 2020 at 8:59 am EST
The scene of a a fatal house fire in Markham on May 17, 2020. CITYNEWS
Homicide is now investigating a house explosion that happened in Markham back in May that took the life of two young children.
Emergency crews were called to the townhouse on Bur Oak Avenue around 10 a.m. on May 17 after reports of a fire.
When officers arrived at the scene they found a six-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy, and their 41-year-old mother suffering from serious injuries. All three were taken to hospital in critical condition.
At the time, police said a 12-year-old boy who also lived in the home was unaccounted for.
His body was discovered a few days later in the basement of the home.
The father was not home at the time of the explosion and was later located.
On July 22, the six-year-old boy died of his injuries in hospital.
At the time of the explosion, police did not consider the fire to be suspicious but police admitted they had “more questions than answers.”
An investigation involving police and the Office of the Fire Marshal later deemed the fire was suspicious and the York Regional Police Homicide Unit took over the investigation.
The home was completely destroyed in the explosion and the adjacent units were knocked down due to extensive damage.
Investigators are appealing for anyone who may have information on the house fire to come forward.
