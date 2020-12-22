Loading articles...

CAE announces deal for flight crew management software company Merlot Aero

OTTAWA — CAE Inc. says it has acquired Merlot Aero Ltd., a flight crew management software company, in deal worth at least US$25 million.

Under the agreement, CAE is paying US$25 million, plus up to an additional US$10 million in the form of an earn-out.  

CAE says the deal helps grow its business beyond pilot training.

The company is best known for its aircraft simulators, but has been looking to broaden its operations.

It says the acquisition of Merlot marks its expansion into digital flight crew management.

CAE says the deal is its third announced acquisition since November.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CAE)

The Canadian Press

