B.C. boosts tourism sector support to $105 million following task force report

VANCOUVER — The British Columbia government has added $55 million to a fund to help tourism businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tourism Minister Melanie Mark says the additional cash follows recommendations of a task force report to immediately launch a $105-million fund to help the tourism sector.

The relief fund more than doubles the $50 million for tourism announced in September by the government in its economic recovery plan.

Mark says says the government will also provide $5 million to Indigenous Tourism B.C. to help administer relief grants to Indigenous tourism operations.

Tourism task force chairwoman Tamara Vrooman says the relief fund provides a first step to positioning the industry for recovery in the COVID-19 era.

Last summer, the Tourism Association of B.C. asked the government to provide $680 million to help the struggling sector.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2020.

The Canadian Press