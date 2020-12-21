What is open/closed over the Christmas holidays

While many businesses remain closed in Toronto brought on by rising COVID-19 cases, there are a few essential services that remain open.

However, some of those businesses will be operating on reduced hours over the Christmas holidays or will be closing.

Here is a full list of the closures and business on reduced hours to keep in mind over the holidays.

Note: On Dec. 21st, the government announced the rest of the province will be joining Toronto in the lockdown at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 26th.

Transit:

Friday, December 25, 2020 (Christmas Day): Sunday service

Saturday, December 26, 2020 (Boxing Day): Holiday service

Friday, January 1, 2021 (New Year’s Day): Sunday service

Services:

Banks and government offices are closed from Dec. 25-28 and New Year’s Day.

Canada Post offices are closed on Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

LCBO will be closed on Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

The Beer Store is closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day. Limited stores will be open on Boxing Day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Restaurants

All restaurants in Toronto, Peel Region, and York Region are closed for dining, but some may be open for take-out and delivery on Christmas.

Grocery/drug stores

Most grocery stores will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day but some local stores may be open. Call your local store before heading out.

Attractions

All attractions in Toronto, Peel Region and York Region are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Malls

Most stores in Toronto, Peel Region, and York Region are currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however some stores in the malls which provide essential services and items will be open.

Eaton Centre:

Christmas Eve- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas – closed

Boxing Day – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

New Year’s Eve- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year’s Day- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Yorkdale Shopping Centre:

Christmas Eve- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas – closed

Boxing Day – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

New Year’s Eve- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year’s Day- closed

Fairview Park Mall

Christmas Eve- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas – closed

Boxing Day – 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

New Year’s Eve- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New Year’s Day- closed

Sherway Gardens

Christmas Eve- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas – closed

Boxing Day – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

New Year’s Eve- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year’s Day- closed

Scarborough Town Centre

Christmas Eve- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas – closed

Boxing Day – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

New Year’s Eve- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year’s Day- closed

Ice skating

Toronto

In Toronto, people can book ice skating in 45-minute blocks at 54 outdoor skating rinks across the city. Reservations need to be made online and each time slot is limited to 25 people to ensure social distancing.

York Region

The following outdoor skating trails are open, but with limited capacity.

Brampton

Outdoor skating rinks are open in Brampton. Skaters must pre-book their spot in 45-minute intervals. Here are the following rinks open for use:

Gore Meadows Covered Outdoor Skating Rink

Chinguacousy Park Skating Recreational Trail

Gage Park Outdoor Skating Recreational Trail

Mount Pleasant Outdoor Skating Rink

Flower City Community Campus Outdoor Skating Rink

Valleybrook Park Outdoor Synthetic Skating Rink

Morris Kerbel Park Outdoor Skating Rink

Earnscliffe Park Outdoor Skating Rink

Mississauga

There are two outdoor skating rinks open in Mississauga, Burnhamthorpe Community Centre and Woodhurst Outdoor Rink. Reservations must be made in order to access the skating rinks.