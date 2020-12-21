What is open/closed over the Christmas holidays

While many businesses remain closed in Toronto brought on by rising COVID-19 cases, there are a few essential services that remain open.
However, some of those businesses will be operating on reduced hours over the Christmas holidays or will be closing.
Here is a full list of the closures and business on reduced hours to keep in mind over the holidays.
Note: On Dec. 21st, the government announced the rest of the province will be joining Toronto in the lockdown at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 26th.
Transit:
- Friday, December 25, 2020 (Christmas Day): Sunday service
- Saturday, December 26, 2020 (Boxing Day): Holiday service
- Friday, January 1, 2021 (New Year’s Day): Sunday service
Services:
- Banks and government offices are closed from Dec. 25-28 and New Year’s Day.
- Canada Post offices are closed on Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.
- LCBO will be closed on Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.
- The Beer Store is closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day. Limited stores will be open on Boxing Day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Restaurants
All restaurants in Toronto, Peel Region, and York Region are closed for dining, but some may be open for take-out and delivery on Christmas.
Grocery/drug stores
Most grocery stores will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day but some local stores may be open. Call your local store before heading out.
Attractions
All attractions in Toronto, Peel Region and York Region are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Malls
Most stores in Toronto, Peel Region, and York Region are currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however some stores in the malls which provide essential services and items will be open.
Eaton Centre:
- Christmas Eve- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Christmas – closed
- Boxing Day – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- New Year’s Eve- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- New Year’s Day- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Yorkdale Shopping Centre:
- Christmas Eve- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Christmas – closed
- Boxing Day – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- New Year’s Eve- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- New Year’s Day- closed
Fairview Park Mall
- Christmas Eve- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Christmas – closed
- Boxing Day – 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- New Year’s Eve- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- New Year’s Day- closed
Sherway Gardens
- Christmas Eve- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Christmas – closed
- Boxing Day – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- New Year’s Eve- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- New Year’s Day- closed
Scarborough Town Centre
- Christmas Eve- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Christmas – closed
- Boxing Day – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- New Year’s Eve- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- New Year’s Day- closed
Ice skating
Toronto
In Toronto, people can book ice skating in 45-minute blocks at 54 outdoor skating rinks across the city. Reservations need to be made online and each time slot is limited to 25 people to ensure social distancing.
York Region
The following outdoor skating trails are open, but with limited capacity.
- Richmond Green Skate Trail (must sign up 24 hours in advance)
- Markham Civic Centre Outdoor Ice Rink (spot must be pre-booked)
- Riverwalk Commons (spots must be pre-booked)
Brampton
Outdoor skating rinks are open in Brampton. Skaters must pre-book their spot in 45-minute intervals. Here are the following rinks open for use:
- Gore Meadows Covered Outdoor Skating Rink
- Chinguacousy Park Skating Recreational Trail
- Gage Park Outdoor Skating Recreational Trail
- Mount Pleasant Outdoor Skating Rink
- Flower City Community Campus Outdoor Skating Rink
- Valleybrook Park Outdoor Synthetic Skating Rink
- Morris Kerbel Park Outdoor Skating Rink
- Earnscliffe Park Outdoor Skating Rink
Mississauga
There are two outdoor skating rinks open in Mississauga, Burnhamthorpe Community Centre and Woodhurst Outdoor Rink. Reservations must be made in order to access the skating rinks.