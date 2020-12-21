The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Monday, Dec. 21, 2020

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4:00 a.m. ET on Monday Dec. 21, 2020.

There are 507,795 confirmed cases in Canada.

_ Canada: 507,795 confirmed cases (76,859 active, 416,708 resolved, 14,228 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 6,203 new cases Sunday from 81,813 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 7.6 per cent. The rate of active cases is 204.47 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 45,664 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 6,523.

There were 74 new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 755 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 108. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.29 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 37.85 per 100,000 people.

There have been 13,115,616 tests completed.

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 382 confirmed cases (34 active, 344 resolved, four deaths).

There were two new cases Sunday from 364 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.55 per cent. The rate of active cases is 6.52 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 24 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is three.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.77 per 100,000 people.

There have been 70,234 tests completed.

_ Prince Edward Island: 91 confirmed cases (seven active, 84 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 4.46 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of two new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 75,421 tests completed.

_ Nova Scotia: 1,445 confirmed cases (41 active, 1,339 resolved, 65 deaths).

There were two new cases Sunday from 982 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.20 per cent. The rate of active cases is 4.22 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 30 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is four.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.69 per 100,000 people.

There have been 168,902 tests completed.

_ New Brunswick: 574 confirmed cases (46 active, 520 resolved, eight deaths).

There were -4 new cases Sunday from 307 completed tests, for a positivity rate of -1.3 per cent. The rate of active cases is 5.92 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 17 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 1.03 per 100,000 people.

There have been 112,217 tests completed.

_ Quebec: 176,985 confirmed cases (18,205 active, 151,044 resolved, 7,736 deaths).

There were 2,146 new cases Sunday from 11,533 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 19 per cent. The rate of active cases is 214.56 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 13,070 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,867.

There were 21 new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 228 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 33. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.38 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 91.17 per 100,000 people.

There have been 2,405,670 tests completed.

_ Ontario: 155,930 confirmed cases (18,567 active, 133,213 resolved, 4,150 deaths).

There were 2,316 new cases Sunday from 67,142 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 3.4 per cent. The rate of active cases is 127.46 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 15,749 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 2,250.

There were 25 new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 201 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 29. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.2 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 28.49 per 100,000 people.

There have been 7,130,483 tests completed.

_ Manitoba: 22,859 confirmed cases (5,749 active, 16,541 resolved, 569 deaths).

There were 229 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 419.8 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,836 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 262.

There were 13 new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 79 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 11. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.82 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 41.55 per 100,000 people.

There have been 389,259 tests completed.

_ Saskatchewan: 13,555 confirmed cases (3,880 active, 9,557 resolved, 118 deaths).

There were 226 new cases Sunday from 1,485 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 15 per cent. The rate of active cases is 330.36 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,584 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 226.

There were three new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 29 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is four. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.35 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 10.05 per 100,000 people.

There have been 292,677 tests completed.

_ Alberta: 90,219 confirmed cases (19,201 active, 70,167 resolved, 851 deaths).

There were 1,286 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 439.25 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 10,120 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,446.

There were 10 new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 132 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 19. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.43 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 19.47 per 100,000 people.

There have been 1,547,298 tests completed.

_ British Columbia: 45,400 confirmed cases (11,087 active, 33,589 resolved, 724 deaths).

There were zero new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 218.62 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 3,216 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 459.

There were zero new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 84 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 12. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.24 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 14.28 per 100,000 people.

There have been 904,763 tests completed.

_ Yukon: 59 confirmed cases (one active, 57 resolved, one deaths).

There were zero new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 2.45 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of one new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.45 per 100,000 people.

There have been 5,822 tests completed.

_ Northwest Territories: 24 confirmed cases (nine active, 15 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 20.08 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of three new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 7,635 tests completed.

_ Nunavut: 259 confirmed cases (32 active, 225 resolved, two deaths).

There were zero new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 82.52 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 12 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.

There were two new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of two new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.74 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 5.16 per 100,000 people.

There have been 5,159 tests completed.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published Dec. 21, 2020.

The Canadian Press