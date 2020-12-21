Loading articles...

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada on Dec. 21, 2020

Last Updated Dec 21, 2020 at 10:14 am EST

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (All times Eastern):

9:55 a.m.

New measures meant to prevent any possible surge of COVID-19 over the holiday period have entered into effect across Nova Scotia.

Starting today and until Jan. 10, in-person dining at restaurants in the Halifax area will remain closed, while restaurants and licensed establishments in the rest of the province will have to stop service by 10 p.m. and close by 11 p.m.

Indoor gatherings provincewide are capped at 10 people and retail stores across Nova Scotia are required to limit the number of shoppers to 25 per cent of legal capacity.

Long-term care residents are allowed two designated caregivers while seniors facilities can permit limited visits by family members.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2020.

The Canadian Press

