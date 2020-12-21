Loading articles...

Ontario reports 2,000-plus new COVID-19 cases for 7th straight day

Last Updated Dec 21, 2020 at 10:25 am EST

A health-care worker does testing at a drive-thru COVID-19 assessment centre at the Etobicoke General Hospital in Toronto on April 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Ontario is reporting 2,123 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, a drop from 2,316 cases the day before.

Most of the new cases are in Toronto (611), followed by Peel Region (480), and York Region (192).

The province said 17 more people have died.

Health officials said it processed 54,500 tests in the last 24-hour period.

The province has reported more than 2,000 new cases for a week.

More to come

RELATED: All regions in Ontario to enter lockdown starting Christmas Eve: source

