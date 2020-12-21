Elderly man among 3 people injured in North York stabbing incident

Toronto police are investigating after three people were injured in a stabbing incident in a North York neighbourhood Monday evening.

Police said they were called at around 8:45 p.m. for a report of a stabbing in the Nymark Avenue and Goodview Road area

When officers arrived, they found three injured people inside a home.

Police said a man in his 80s was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

A woman was also taken to the hospital, but her injuries are described by police as being minor.

Investigators said a man has been arrested in connection to the incident. He has minor injuries.

Police said all three people know each other.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.