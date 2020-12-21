MUST-WATCH: One of the biggest blockbusters of the year enters the Top 10

A nice variety of new movies coming out the week before Christmas, including some time-related hijinks, a little romance, and even a spooky Christmas movie. Scroll down to see what films and TV show you’ve got to see this week on our 680 NEWS must-watch list!

The Lodge

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

This film premiered nearly one year ago at the Sundance Film Festival, where it received rave reviews. It was bought by Neon, received a limited theatrical release, and now it’s coming to Amazon Prime Video!

This film follows Grace Marshall (played by Riley Keough, the grand daughter of Elvis Presley), who was raised in a cult, and has now settled into a normal life. She’s spending Christmas with her new family at their lodge. Unfortunately, her fiancé (played by Richard Armitage) has to head back to the city for a work obligation, and she’s left with his two children (played by Jaeden Martell of It, and Lia McHugh of the upcoming Marvel film Eternals). Something very spooky is rearing its head.

Certainly not a festive movie, but if you’re looking for some good scares, you can’t go wrong with The Lodge!

Palm Springs

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

2020 has been a crazy year. For many people, it feels like we’re stuck in a time loop, doing the same thing every day. If you’re not sick of that feeling, this is the movie for you!

Palm Springs also played at Sundance at the beginning of 2020, where it was picked up by Hulu. This film tells the tale of Andy Samberg‘s Nyles, who’s stuck living the same day over and over again. He attends a wedding, doing whatever he wants every day. Except one day, another person gets stuck in the time loop with him. Sarah, played by Cristin Milioti of How I Met Your Mother, is very confused about the fact that she’s living the same day over and over again, and romance blooms between the two time loopers.

Some lighter fare featuring an Saturday Night Live legend to keep you entertained this week!

The Photograph

Streaming platform: Crave

If you’re feeling romance, but not into a time loop, then this is what you should watch!

The Photograph stars Lakeith Stanfield of Atlanta and Issa Rae of Insecure as a young couple who fall in love. Stanfield plays Michael, a journalist covering the life of a man living in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, and Rae plays Mae, his love interest. Shortly after they start to date, he receives a job offer on the other side of the ocean. At the same time, Mae discovers a couple of lost love letters from her mother, and she begins to wonder about just who her mother was.

With Chanté Adams as Mae’s mother, as Courtney B. Vance as her love interest, this is a multi-generational love story that anyone can enjoy!

Tenet

Streaming platform: VOD

If you didn’t catch this one in theatres, now’s your chance!

The time-bending spy film from Christopher Nolan stars John David Washington (and yes, that is Denzel’s son) as a spy who teams up with the new Batman, Robert Pattinson, to learn how to invert, to travel backwards in time. Together, they have to stop a Russian arms dealer (played by Kenneth Branagh) from ending the world.

Nolan fought for this film to come out in theatres, but it wasn’t seen by many due to most of them closing around the world. If you weren’t able to see it, you can rent Tenet on Apple TV or Google Play!

Soul

Streaming platform: Disney+

Last but certainly not least, Pixar’s latest release is coming out on Disney+ on Christmas Day!

This film stars Jaime Foxx as Joe Gardner, a jazz musician who suffers an accident. This separates his soul from his body, at which point, he encounters another soul called 22 (played by Tina Fey). The two of them team up to reunite Joe’s body and soul, before he ends up in the afterlife.

This film is perfect for watching with the family. Pixar always makes an incredibly emotional journey with some of the most beautiful animation in the entire industry. You definitely can’t miss Soul!

680 NEWS’ MUST WATCH TOP 10

10. Big Mouth (Season 4) – Netflix

9. The Lodge – Amazon Prime Video

8. Mank – Netflix

7. Palm Springs – Amazon Prime Video

6. Selena: The Series – Netflix

5. Tiny Pretty Things – Netflix

4. The Photograph – Crave

3. Tenet – VOD

2. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Netflix

1. Soul – Disney+