Kilauea volcano erupts on Hawaii's Big Island

Last Updated Dec 21, 2020 at 4:15 am EST

HONOLULU — The U.S. Geological Survey says the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island has erupted.

The eruption began late Sunday within the within Halema’uma’u crater. The volcano is located within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

The Associated Press

