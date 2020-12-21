Loading articles...

Federal government announces funding to restore Wood Buffalo National Park

Last Updated Dec 21, 2020 at 1:44 pm EST

OTTAWA — The federal government says it will provide $60 million over three years to restore the environment of Canada’s largest national park.

Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says the money will help answer some the concerns expressed by the United Nations about Wood Buffalo National Park.

Wood Buffalo is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the agency has told Canada that the park’s status could be reviewed if threats aren’t addressed.

They include upstream hydro development, oilsands development and climate change.

Wilkinson says the money is to fund ongoing monitoring and research, such as looking into weirs and other water controls to ensure adequate flooding in the vast river delta. 

He says Environment Canada’s enforcement branch continues to look for the exact source of oilsands contamination that is starting to seep into some of the park’s water. 

Wilkinson has released a report to UNESCO detailing Canada’s efforts to address the agency’s concerns. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2020. 

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: EB 401 app. the DVP collectors - two right lanes closed due to a collision. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:49 AM
A pretty gloomy and mild start to winter. Today's guaranteed high is 3 degrees. A few scattered snow/rain showers…
Latest Weather
Read more