Federal board investigates crash of small plane in Georgia

Last Updated Dec 21, 2020 at 5:44 pm EST

MIDWAY, Ga. — The National Transportation Safety Board said it was investigating the crash of a small plane in Georgia on Monday.

The board said on Twitter that the Cessna 210 crashed in the city of Midway, south of Savannah in far eastern Georgia. The Cessna 210 is a single-engine plane that seats six people.

No other details were immediately available.

The Associated Press

