What happens when we run out of space to bury our dead?
by The Big Story
Posted Dec 21, 2020 5:26 am EST
In today’s Big Story podcast, blink and you could miss it — the Richview Memorial Cemetery sits nestled on a thin slice of land between two of North America’s busiest highways. The cemetery is guarded by one Randall Reid, but not all such places are so fortunate.
Today we bring you an episode of a new Frequency podcast hosted by Big Story producer Stefanie Phillips. In this first episode of the series, Stefanie digs into the world of “cemetery hunters”— a unique special interest group that tracks down cemeteries that are forgotten and in imminent danger of being paved over to become parking lots. What does the future of our cemeteries look like — and who will save them when we’re gone? Listen to Paradigm on your favourite podcast player today.
You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on
Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.
You can also find it at
thebigstorypodcast.ca.
{* loginWidget *}