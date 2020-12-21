Loading articles...

Apollo raises offer for Great Canadian Gaming, wins key shareholder support

Last Updated Dec 21, 2020 at 8:44 am EST

In this Nov. 6, 2011 file photo, poker chips are shown in Las Vegas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Julie Jacobson, File

TORONTO — Great Canadian Gaming Corp. says Apollo Global Management Inc. has raised its takeover offer for the casino operator, winning key shareholder support.

The company says Apollo will now pay $45 per share, up from its earlier offer of $39 per share.

Great Canadian shares closed at $37.24 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday.

Great Canadian had faced vocal opposition from some shareholders including one of its largest, Bloombergsen. However, Bloombergsen, CI Global Asset Management and Burgundy Asset Management Ltd., as well as others have agreed to support the new offer.

Great Canadian says shareholders holding about 50 per cent of its outstanding shares have entered into voting support agreements and committed to vote in favour of the deal at the new price.

Great Canadian operates 26 gaming, entertainment and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GC)

The Canadian Press

