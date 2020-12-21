Loading articles...

A look at officer shootings by police force in Canada in 2020

Last Updated Dec 21, 2020 at 4:14 am EST

There were 55 police shootings that resulted in death or injury in Canada between Jan. 1 and Nov. 30 of this year. Of those, 34 were fatal.

The Canadian Press tracked each shooting using information from police, independent investigative units and independent reporting. Here is a break down of the shootings by police force:

RCMP: 15 (12 fatal)

Peel Regional Police, Ont: 6 (3 fatal)

Winnipeg Police Service: 5 (4 fatal)

Sûerté de Québec: 5 (5 fatal)

Ontario Provincial Police: 5 (4 fatal)

Service de police de la Ville de Montréal: 4 (1 fatal)

Edmonton Police Service: 3 (1 fatal)

Toronto Police Service: 3 (2 fatal)

Hamilton Police Service: 1 (fatal)

Edmundston Police Force, N. B: 1 (fatal)

Nishnawbe Aski Police Service, Ont: 1 

Timmins Police Service, Ont: 1

York Regional Police, Ont: 1

Delta Police Department, B. C: 1

Abbotsford Police Department, B. C: 1

Halifax Regional Police: 1 

New Glasgow Police Service, N. S: 1 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2020.

The Canadian Press

