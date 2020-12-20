Woman stabbed near Rathburn Road and The West Mall, police say

Toronto police are investigating a stabbing in The West Mall and Rathburn Road area.

Police tweeted at around 10:37 p.m. Sunday for a report that a woman had been stabbed.

Officers found the victim at the scene and she was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Police are searching for two males that were seen fleeing into a park in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.