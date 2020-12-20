2 women, 1 man injured in stabbing in Riverdale area

Two women and a man were injured in a stabbing incident in the Riverdale area on Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to a call in the area of Jones and Boultbee Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

Paramedics say the two women have serious injuries and were taken to a trauma centre. The man’s injuries were not as serious but he was also taken to hospital for treatment.

Police say there are not looking for any suspects.

The intersection is closed for the investigation and drivers are asked to take an alternate route.