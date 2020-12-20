Loading articles...

Quebec ticket holder wins Saturday night's $30 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Last Updated Dec 20, 2020 at 5:14 am EST

TORONTO — A ticket holder in Quebec claimed Saturday night’s nearly $30 million Lotto 649 jackpot.

And the draw’s $1 million guaranteed prize went to a lottery player in the Prairies.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Dec. 23 will be approximately $5 million.

The Canadian Press

