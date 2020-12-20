Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Lockheed Martin strikes $4.4B deal to buy Aerojet Rocketdyne
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 20, 2020 8:39 pm EST
Last Updated Dec 20, 2020 at 8:44 pm EST
BETHESDA, Md. — Lockheed Martin is buying rocket engine manufacturer Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings for $4.4 billion in a deal that brings together companies that already had been working together in the aeronautics industry.
The acquisition announced late Sunday is part of Lockheed Martin’s attempt to gird for competition from recent industry entrants, Space X and Blue Origin, which are backed by two of the world’s richest men, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.
“Acquiring Aerojet Rocketdyne will preserve and strengthen an essential component of the domestic defence industrial base and reduce costs for our customers and the American taxpayer,” Lockheed Martin CEO James Taiclet said in a statement.
Bethesda, Maryland-based Lockheed is paying $56 per share, 33% above the Friday closing price of Aerojet Rocketdyne’s stock. The final price will be reduced to $51 per share after accounting for a special dividend of $5 per share that will be paid just before the deal closes. The companies are aiming to have the deal wrapped up during the second half of next year.