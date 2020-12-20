Loading articles...

Life-threatening injuries sustained in single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke

Last Updated Dec 20, 2020 at 8:54 am EST

Single-vehicle crash at Islington Avenue and Dundas Street sent three people to hospital. CITYNEWS/Ken Townsend

At least one person is fighting for their lives following a single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke.

Police say the vehicle was travelling northbound on Islington Avenue when it struck a pole and rolled over in the intersection of Dundas Street just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

Paramedics say three occupants in the vehicle were taken to hospital, one suffering from serious to life-threatening injuries while the other two were said to be in serious condition.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated but police say speed, impairment and weather conditions at the time are all possible factors.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 27 minutes ago
COLLISION: #EB403 east of The Linc. Right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 05:33 PM
There will be some more snow showers tonight across the GTA. Best chance for accumulation will be for areas north o…
Latest Weather
Read more