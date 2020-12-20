Life-threatening injuries sustained in single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke

At least one person is fighting for their lives following a single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke.

Police say the vehicle was travelling northbound on Islington Avenue when it struck a pole and rolled over in the intersection of Dundas Street just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

Paramedics say three occupants in the vehicle were taken to hospital, one suffering from serious to life-threatening injuries while the other two were said to be in serious condition.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated but police say speed, impairment and weather conditions at the time are all possible factors.