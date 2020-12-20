Loading articles...

All regions in Ontario to enter lockdown starting Christmas Eve: source

Last Updated Dec 20, 2020 at 2:52 pm EST

All regions in the province of Ontario will be placed into the grey-lockdown stage starting Christmas Eve, sources confirm to 680 NEWS.

The move will restrict non-essential retail and prohibit indoor dining right across the province starting at 12:01 a.m. the day before Christmas.

A senior government source indicates the length of the lockdown will vary depending on region, so just how long the measures will remain in place is not clear at this point.

Premier Doug Ford is expected to officially announce the move at a news conference on Monday afternoon.

More to come

