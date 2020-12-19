Rescuers pull young boy from Milton storm pond

A boy is in hospital in life-threatening condition after being pulled from a Milton pond Saturday afternoon.

Halton Regional Police said they were called at around 2:30 p.m. to a storm management pond near Reese Court for a report a child had fallen through the ice.

Police said two young boys had ventured out on to the ice covering the pond, when they both fell through.

One of the boys was able to get out of the pond after trying to help the other boy and ran to a nearby home for help.

Fire, EMS and the Halton Police Marine Unit all arrived at the scene and began searching for the missing boy. He was located about 15 minutes later and life-saving measures were started, police said.

Police said life-saving measures continue at the hospital.

“The Halton Regional Police Service reminds our community that local bodies of water are very dangerous at this early stage of winter,” police said in a news release Saturday. ” Any ice formed is still not stable or dense enough to support weight.”