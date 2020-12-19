Toronto bar license suspended for allegedly violating Reopening Ontario Act

A Toronto bar has had its liquor license suspended after two business owners were cited for breaching provincial COVID-19 regulations.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) issued a notice on Friday to revoke the license of Bar Karma on Queen Street West for violations of the Liquor Licence Act.

Last weekend, police were called to the establishment around 12:40 a.m. Sunday morning following reports of a noisy party.

When they arrived, all the doors of the business were locked, windows were covered and music could be heard playing inside.

Police say those inside initially refused to unlock the door for them but when they did manage to enter the bar they found a large group of people inside the business which was operating as a bar and no one was wearing any protective equipment, masks or face coverings.

The two owners were issued court summonses for failing to comply with the regulations under the Reopening Ontario Act (ROA).

“By far most licence holders are in compliance with the ROA. However, for those that are either unable or unwilling to comply, the AGCO will not hesitate to take the appropriate regulatory action including revoking a licence,” said AGCO CEO Tom Mungham.

According to the AGCO, the owners face possible fines, a temporary suspension of their licence, or they could have their licence revoked.