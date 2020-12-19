Woman charged for allegedly defacing police memorial during protest at Mississauga police station

A woman has been charged for allegedly defacing a police memorial during a protest at a Mississauga police station, Peel police say.

On Saturday afternoon, police said a group called the Malton People’s Movement held a rally in front of a Peel Regional Police station at 7150 Mississauga Road.

The group was at the station to protest the police shooting death of 26-year-old Brampton resident D’Andre Campbell in April, according to a tweet associated with the group.

Because Campbell’s death involved a police officer, the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) looked into the case. On Dec. 14th the SIU said they had “no basis” to proceed in criminal charges against the officer.

Police said the protest “quickly turned confrontational and aggressive” and some people were “verbally abusive” towards the officers at the scene.

At one point, police said several individuals threw red paint at the Peel Regional Police Memorial Monument and surrounding area.

“This monument, similar to others across our country, memorializes those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice and have been killed on duty,” police said in a news release Saturday.

Protestors gathered in front of a Peel Regional Police station on Dec. 19, 2020.

Police released a photo showing parts of the memorial with red paint on it. Parts of the sidewalk around the memorial also appeared to have been splattered with red paint.

A 24-year-old Mississauga woman was arrested and charged with Mischief Over $5,000 in connection to the alleged incident, police said.

She is scheduled to appear in Brampton court on Feb. 19, 2021.

“Peel Police believe that further protests will take place today and in the future,” police said. “Those who participate in these demonstrations should know that any other property damage, or any violence or threats against Peel Regional Police officers, will be dealt with swiftly, and to the fullest extent.”