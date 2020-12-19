Ontario reports another 2,000-plus day of COVID-19 cases, 27 additional deaths

Ontario reported more than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 for a fifth straight day on Saturday.

Provincial health officials says 2,357 new infections have been added to the provincial total, a slight increase from the 2,290 cases on Friday.

Premier Doug Ford and health officials are holding additional meetings this weekend to discuss further measures to be taken in an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus. An announcement is expected on Monday afternoon.

Toronto and Peel Region is responsible for almost half of the new cases with 665 and 448 new cases, respectively. York Region reported 174 new infections, down from the record total of the previous day.

Hamilton is scheduled to join Toronto and Peel in the lockdown stage of the province’s pandemic plan on Monday. Hamilton reported 118 new cases on Saturday, a slight decrease from 126 the previous day.

The Ford government has already indicated that lockdown restrictions will remain in place in Toronto and Peel until at least January 4.

An additional 27 people have died as a result of the virus, bringing the provincial total to 4,125.

Another 67,207 tests were processed in the previous 24-hour period after a record number of tests were reported Friday. The backlog of results has fallen slightly to just over 78,000.

Hospitalizations remained just under 900 for the second straight day while the number of COVID patients in the ICU remained virtually unchanged at 256.