3 more people charged in connection to North York triple shooting

Three more people have been charged in connection to a triple shooting in North York that left one man dead.

The shooting took place around 5:15 a.m. on Oct. 3 at 18 Skipton Court, near Whitburn Crescent and Keele Street.

Officers arrived to find a three men suffering from serious gunshot wounds in the building. Life-saving measures were performed on one of the men but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim as 36-year-old Toronto resident Gary Douglas Gallant.

Two others were taken to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

A 33-year-old Toronto man was arrested last month and charged on first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

O’Keal Brown appeared in court on Nov. 24.

On Friday, three more people were arrested in connection to the homicide.

Darlan James, 28, of Toronto and Makeel Christie, 21, of Toronto were both charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Krystal Lawrence, 33, of Toronto has been charged with accessory after the fact.

All three appeared in court on Saturday.