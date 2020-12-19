Loading articles...

3 more people charged in connection to North York triple shooting

Last Updated Dec 19, 2020 at 11:30 am EST

One person is dead and two others were injured in a triple shooting in North York on Oct. 3, 20202. CITYNEWS/Ryan Belgrave

Three more people have been charged in connection to a triple shooting in North York that left one man dead.

The shooting took place around 5:15 a.m. on Oct. 3 at 18 Skipton Court, near Whitburn Crescent and Keele Street.

Officers arrived to find a three men suffering from serious gunshot wounds in the building. Life-saving measures were performed on one of the men but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim as 36-year-old Toronto resident Gary Douglas Gallant.

Two others were taken to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

A 33-year-old Toronto man was arrested last month and charged on first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

O’Keal Brown appeared in court on Nov. 24.

On Friday, three more people were arrested in connection to the homicide.

Darlan James, 28, of Toronto and Makeel Christie, 21, of Toronto were both charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Krystal Lawrence, 33, of Toronto has been charged with accessory after the fact.

All three appeared in court on Saturday.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 26 minutes ago
COLLISION: #EB401 ramp to Kennedy. Two right lanes blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:03 AM
Light snow mixed with rain today. Light rain and drizzle mixed with snow tomorrow. Some unsettled weather scatter…
Latest Weather
Read more