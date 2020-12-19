Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Friday night's $40 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Dec 19, 2020 at 4:28 am EST

No winning ticket was sold for the $40 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

That means the jackpot for the next draw on Dec. 22 will grow to approximately $50 million, and there will also be two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:17 AM
Clear! All lanes reopened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 07:06 PM
Retweeted @JeffTaylorTPS: #Friday vibes from Humber Bay W Park Etobicoke @weathernetwork #shareyourweather @680NEWSweather @MurphTWN @torontodotc…
Latest Weather
Read more