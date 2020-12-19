Canada surpasses 500,000 COVID-19 cases

Canada has surpassed 500,000 cases of COVID-19 as infections continue to surge in several provinces.

Saskatchewan pushed the country over the grim threshold today, with 252 new cases reported.

Earlier in the day, Ontario and Quebec, the two provinces hardest hit by the pandemic, each recorded daily case counts beyond 2,000.

It’s the fifth consecutive day Ontario has exceeded 2,000 new positive tests, with today’s tally at 2,357.

The province, which is currently holding emergency talks to consider additional health measures, also recorded 27 new deaths.

Quebec recorded 2,038 new infections and 44 new deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

The latest 100,000 cases racked up in just 15 days, marking the shortest growth period since the pandemic was declared in March.

It took six months for Canada to register its first 100,000 cases of the virus, another four to reach 200,000, less than a month to hit 300,000 and 18 days to hit 400,000.

Meanwhile, immunizations are now officially underway in all provinces, with New Brunswick the last to launch its inoculation program.

The province delivered its first COVID-19 vaccine this morning, to an 84-year-old resident of a long-term care facility.

Other residents and health-care workers were also set to get the shot today, part of the province’s plan to administer the the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to 1,950 people.