1 man dead in two-vehicle collision in Mississauga, Peel police say

A man has died following a two-vehicle collision in Mississauga, Peel police say.

Police said they were called at around 7:42 p.m. Friday to the intersection of Wolfedale Road and Burnhamthorpe Road West for a report of a collision.

A male driver was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition. He was later pronounced deceased, police said.

A second male driver was also taken to the hospital, but with minor injuries.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.