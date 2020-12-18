The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Thursday, Dec. 18, 2020

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4 a.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2020.

There are 488,638 confirmed cases in Canada.

_ Canada: 488,638 confirmed cases (76,310 active, 398,412 resolved, 13,916 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 7,008 new cases Thursday from 81,377 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 8.6 per cent. The rate of active cases is 203.01 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 46,569 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 6,653.

There were 117 new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 807 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 115. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.31 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 37.02 per 100,000 people.

There have been 12,860,016 tests completed.

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 367 confirmed cases (24 active, 339 resolved, four deaths).

There were three new cases Thursday from 528 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.57 per cent. The rate of active cases is 4.6 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 13 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.77 per 100,000 people.

There have been 68,854 tests completed.

_ Prince Edward Island: 90 confirmed cases (17 active, 73 resolved, zero deaths).

There was one new case Thursday from 863 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.12 per cent. The rate of active cases is 10.83 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been six new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 75,024 tests completed.

_ Nova Scotia: 1,436 confirmed cases (50 active, 1,321 resolved, 65 deaths).

There were six new cases Thursday from 1,636 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.37 per cent. The rate of active cases is 5.15 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 43 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is six.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.69 per 100,000 people.

There have been 166,335 tests completed.

_ New Brunswick: 573 confirmed cases (56 active, 509 resolved, eight deaths).

There were six new cases Thursday from 598 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 1.0 per cent. The rate of active cases is 7.21 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 27 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is four.

There were zero new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there has been one new reported death. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.02 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 1.03 per 100,000 people.

There have been 111,142 tests completed.

_ Quebec: 171,028 confirmed cases (17,861 active, 145,532 resolved, 7,635 deaths).

There were 1,855 new cases Thursday from 11,943 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 16 per cent. The rate of active cases is 210.5 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 12,718 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,817.

There were 22 new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 253 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 36. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.43 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 89.98 per 100,000 people.

There have been 2,371,496 tests completed.

_ Ontario: 148,967 confirmed cases (17,484 active, 127,425 resolved, 4,058 deaths).

There were 2,432 new cases Thursday from 56,276 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 4.3 per cent. The rate of active cases is 120.03 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 14,184 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 2,026.

There were 23 new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 187 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 27. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.18 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 27.86 per 100,000 people.

There have been 6,932,317 tests completed.

_ Manitoba: 22,047 confirmed cases (5,829 active, 15,681 resolved, 537 deaths).

There were 221 new cases Thursday from 2,189 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 10 per cent. The rate of active cases is 425.64 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,100 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 300.

There were 14 new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 86 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 12. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.9 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 39.21 per 100,000 people.

There have been 387,153 tests completed.

_ Saskatchewan: 12,832 confirmed cases (3,978 active, 8,749 resolved, 105 deaths).

There were 238 new cases Thursday from 1,297 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 18 per cent. The rate of active cases is 338.71 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,609 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 230.

There were seven new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 30 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is four. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.36 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 8.94 per 100,000 people.

There have been 287,976 tests completed.

_ Alberta: 86,168 confirmed cases (19,865 active, 65,513 resolved, 790 deaths).

There were 1,571 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 454.44 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 11,114 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,588.

There were 30 new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 124 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 18. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.41 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 18.07 per 100,000 people.

There have been 1,547,298 tests completed.

_ British Columbia: 44,776 confirmed cases (11,100 active, 32,963 resolved, 713 deaths).

There were 673 new cases Thursday from 5,913 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 11 per cent. The rate of active cases is 218.88 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 4,716 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 674.

There were 21 new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 126 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 18. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.35 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 14.06 per 100,000 people.

There have been 893,815 tests completed.

_ Yukon: 59 confirmed cases (one active, 57 resolved, one deaths).

There were zero new cases Thursday from 25 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. The rate of active cases is 2.45 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of one new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.45 per 100,000 people.

There have been 5,815 tests completed.

_ Northwest Territories: 23 confirmed cases (eight active, 15 resolved, zero deaths).

There was one new case Thursday from 42 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 2.4 per cent. The rate of active cases is 17.85 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been eight new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 7,594 tests completed.

_ Nunavut: 259 confirmed cases (37 active, 222 resolved, zero deaths).

There was one new case Thursday from 67 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 1.5 per cent. The rate of active cases is 95.41 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been 30 new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is four.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 5,121 tests completed.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published Dec. 18, 2020.

The Canadian Press