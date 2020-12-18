The latest news on COVID 19 developments in Canada on Dec. 17, 2020

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (All times Eastern):

10:45 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 2,290 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 40 new deaths due to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 691 new cases in Toronto, 361 in Peel Region, 296 in York Region, 207 in Windsor-Essex, and 126 in Hamilton.

The province says it has conducted more than 68-thousand tests since the last daily report, with a backlog of more than 81-thousand tests being processed.

In total, 877 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 261 in intensive care.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2020.

The Canadian Press