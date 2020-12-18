Loading articles...

The latest news on COVID 19 developments in Canada on Dec. 17, 2020

Last Updated Dec 18, 2020 at 10:58 am EST

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (All times Eastern):

10:45 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 2,290 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 40 new deaths due to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 691 new cases in Toronto, 361 in Peel Region, 296 in York Region, 207 in Windsor-Essex, and 126 in Hamilton.

The province says it has conducted more than 68-thousand tests since the last daily report, with a backlog of more than 81-thousand tests being processed.

In total, 877 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 261 in intensive care.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
CLEAR - NB York north of Front.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:42 AM
Another cold morning across the GTA but temps are on the rise. Sunny and a guaranteed high of minus 1.
Latest Weather
Read more