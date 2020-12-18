Envelopes containing white powder, extortion letter mailed to homes in Toronto, Burlington: police

Police are investigating after several suspicious envelopes were mailed to homes in Toronto and Burlington.

Toronto police said the envelopes were addressed to the residents of the homes and included a letter that claimed the white powder inside was fentanyl.

“The letter directs the person to deposit Bitcoin in exchange for their family’s wellbeing,” Toronto police said in a news release on Friday.

Investigators are asking the public to be careful when opening the mail.

“If you receive the above letter and substance, try not to handle it as much as possible,” police said. “Place the envelope outside, preferably in a covered area, and cover it with an upside down garbage can or something similar to protect it.”

There have been no reports of injuries.

Halton Regional Police said tests done on the white powder found in the envelopes in Burlington indicate that it’s confectioner’s sugar.

Halton police added the letters all arrived in the mail Friday morning.

“Residents are advised that this is an extortion attempt are asked not to send any funds in relation to this letter,” Halton police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.